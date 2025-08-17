Baruwa-Ipaja Community Celebrates As Foundation Inaugurates Borehole Project

The residents of Baruwa in the Ipaja area of Lagos State, on Sunday, went into celebration as Dr Segun Musa Foundation inaugurated a clean water borehole project.

The clean water borehole located at Eleshinmogun Street, Baruwa Ipaja, has been a major challenge to the people in the community.

The borehole, which is equipped with a modern pumping system and storage tanks, is expected to supply over 10,000 litres of clean water daily.

The inauguration drew community leaders, residents, and supporters who described the project as a “life-changing intervention” for the area.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Musa, expressed the foundation’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by some communities in Lagos.

According to him, we are proud to have been able to make a positive impact on the lives of the people of the Baruwa community.

“There is what we call corporate social responsibility. For every organisation operating and yielding profits. It beholds them to see what it can do within communities that need support and ensure that support is extended to them, because the government can’t do it all alone.

“It beholds of every corporate organisation to also see areas where they can partner with the government, where they can support the government, so that development can expand within all the nooks and crannies of every community.

“We take this as a responsibility, hence we need an assessment of every community, and if it meets our projection, then we will try to provide the basics that are needed within the community that they really need,” he said.

Dr. Musa further said that his foundation was going to provide two more boreholes within the Baruwa community.

He said that a similar project will be executed within the month in one of the communities in Ogun and Rivers States, stressing that the project will be extended to other states.

“We are not looking at any particular community. If any particular community needs support, we will always extend support there, including Abuja.

It is not just within Lagos; everywhere that we see the need assessment for it, we provide their needs,” he said.

Musa called on the people in the community to take ownership of the facility, ensure its maintenance and safety.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration, High Chief Maroof Amoo-Fatade, Baale of Fatade Ajelanwa Baruwa, Lagos, commended Dr.Musa for the project, stressing that clean water has been a long-time desire of his community.

“When I heard about the water project, I was very happy. We have long been looking forward to such an intervention.

“Before now, we didn’t have good water here. The water from government pipelines is contaminated with petroleum products.

“We used to buy water from vendors who brought water from far away for us over the years. With this borehole and clean water, our people have been saved from buying water,” the Chief said.

For Mr Gani Aina, Chairman of Itesiwaju Community Development Areas (CDA) of Ipaja Baruwa, they were grateful for the impact of the project.

“The borehole will improve the well-being of the community members, reduce the burden of women and children fetching water from a long distance.

“Your commitment is a commitment to us all. Today, your work has not gone unnoticed, and we are deeply grateful for your kindness, compassion and vision.

” Thanks for your generosity, also the influencer of this gullible project will not be complete without mentioning the person of Mr Sanusi, you are appreciated, sir. We, the community, say thank you, sir,” Aina said.

Also speaking, Mrs Oluwatoyin Omidiora, resident and businesswoman, said that they were very happy and grateful to God borehole.

She noted that they normally buy water from vendors for N1000 to fill a drum, which lasts them for almost three to four days.

“My message to Dr Segun Musa is to keep doing good to humanity, and this is what God really loves. When God blesses you, he wants you to extend the hand of fellowship, the hand of love, to your neighbour.

“Some people have more than him, but they have never thought of doing this. So we appreciate and we give God the glory,” she said.