January 10, 2025
January 10, 2025
Bartlett Tips Man Utd To Beat Arsenal In FA Cup Clash

Former Premier League forward, Shaun Bartlett, is anticipating a surprise result this weekend when Arsenal face-off with Manchester United in arguably the tie of the third round in the FA Cup.

The South African ex-footballer, who played for Charlton Athletic in the Premier League, expects Man United to progress to the next round despite their struggles this season.

“This game is lined up for a surprise result, and I feel United will sneak a win this weekend,” Bartlett told Showmax this week.

The game, slated for the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, at 5 pm. Bartlett says Ruben Amorim’s men can take plenty of encouragement from their game against Liverpool when they head to the Emirates this weekend.

United claimed a precious point at Anfield last weekend when they shocked league leaders Liverpool in a 2-2 draw. Not many expected United to get anything from the game, but the Red Devils showed what they are capable of under the Portuguese manager.

