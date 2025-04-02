Barth Nnaji To Deliver The Bullion Lecture

Share

Globally acclaimed energy expert, Professor Barth Nnaji, is to deliver the 2025 edition of The Bullion Lecture. The theme of the lecture is “Architecting the Energy Sector for Nigeria’s $1-Trillion Economy Vision”.

The lecture is scheduled for 10am on April 10, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Nnaji, a recipient of three national honours: Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM), is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Limited (the pioneer private power company in Nigeria).

Nnaji who was appointed as member of the National Energy Council in 2009, also served as the Special Adviser to the President on Power (2010 -2011); Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Power (June 2010- July 2011); and Minister of Power (2011 -2012).

He led the implementation of the Power Sector privatisation and the unbundling of NEPA while serving as Minister of Power from July 2011 until his resignation in August 2012.

A professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Massachusetts, USA (1983-1996), Nnaji was also William Kepler Whiteford Professor of Engineering, and ALCOA Foundation Professor of Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, USA (1996-2007).

He was Baker Distinguished Research Awardee (Highest research award given by the International Institute of Industrial Engineers). In October 1998, he received the Distinguished Scientist Award by the World Bank/ International Monetary Fund Africa Group.

