Barrya Moves To Help Indigent Nigerian Women

Canada-based organization at the forefront of women’s empowerment, GROW Women Leaders, has launched a cross-continental social enterprise aimed at creating economic opportunities for women in both Nigeria, Canada and beyond.

The initiative, titled the Nurture Empowerment Initiative, was officially unveiled during the GROW Women Leaders’ Summit 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta, and it is designed to generate living-wage jobs through nuts processing, food manufacturing, and retail distribution, with operations already underway in Edo State, Nigeria and Edmonton, Canada.

Speaking at the launch, Tracy Folorunsho -Barry, Founder and CEO of GROW Women Leaders, said the initiative is focused on inclusion and dignity through economic empowerment.

“The Summit was our stage, but the real story is on the ground. We invite the press to step inside these spaces to see women at work, hear their stories, and understand that every pack sold is more than food; it is futures being built.”

Barry noted that rural women in Edo State have already begun to benefit from the programme. By 2026, the Nurture Empowerment Initiative is projected to employ over 60 women directly in Nigeria, with plans to expand exports to Canada, the UK, and the US.

In Canada, the initiative is growing through retail partnerships, corporate procurement, and diaspora engagement, helping immigrant women integrate into the workforce via training and food entrepreneurship.

“In Edo, every bag of nuts is creating economic opportunity and dignity for women who were once excluded from the workforce,” Barry added.

One of the early success stories is Bisi Ojo, a 37-year-old mother of three from Benin City, Nigeria. Despite her skills in quality control, she spent years searching for steady work — often rejected or ignored.

“I sent out so many applications I lost count. Most times, there was no reply. I felt invisible,” she said.

Her story changed when she joined the Grow Women Leaders — Nurture Empowerment Initiative. Today, she works in the packaging hub, earning a steady income and contributing to an international supply chain.

“The first time I held my salary, I cried,” she said. “It wasn’t just money. It was proof that I still matter. That I can take care of my children with dignity.” Her earnings now cover school fees for her two children and provide regular meals, something that once felt out of reach.

“I want people to know that Nigerian women are hardworking and capable,” she added. “All we need is a chance. This initiative gave me that chance.”

The Nurture Empowerment Initiative represents a growing movement in social enterprise that blends business with development goals. Through locally-driven solutions, the program is setting an example of how inclusive hiring and women-led enterprises can lift communities out of poverty and reshape futures.