Barry Ogbolu Gets Whitecaps FC Call-Up

BTB Soccer Academy’s prolific centre-back, Barry Ogbolu, has been invited to the 2024 Whitecaps FC Academy Centre Evaluation Camp in Vancouver, Canada.

Ogbolu, whose profile has been on the rise given his unique skills, was invited owing to his continued growth and prospects.

With this invitation, he is now among those being considered for potential selection to the MLS Academy and Girls Elite Academy.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mike Ayyash, the Academy Centre Technical Director.

The statement reads: “It is our pleasure to invite you to attend the 2024 Whitecaps FC Academy Centre Evaluation Camp being held in Vancouver from November 25 to November 29.

“This event gathers a select group of players from our Academy Centre Network who are being considered for potential selection to the MLS Academy and Girls Elite Academy.

“We have attached an information sheet that provides details including age groups, structure, schedules, pricing, travel arrangements and registration links and deadlines.”

The invitation came on the heels of similar ones that had seen Ogbolu playing in major soccer tournaments in Canada.

The 15-year-old soccer star, who was born to Nigerian parents in Canada, was recently selected from hundreds of players to join the elite Alberta Soccer 2024 team.

He recently helped his team, BTB Soccer Club, to emerge as the champions of the annual provincial tournament in Canada.

Ogbolu scored two goals and made three assists in four matches, reaffirming his status as one of the best young footballers in Canadian football.

