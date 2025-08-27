Baro Port’s Tale Of Broken Promises

The move to improve intermodal transportation connectivity and creation of 2,000 jobs for Nigerian youths seem to have crumbled as mobile harbour cranes, transit shed, 100KVA power generating set, among other facilities, are rusting at the Baro River Port after it was commissioned in 2019, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For some years, Nigerian waterways resources have been grossly underdeveloped despite its great potential and opportunities for economic development. Often, government and industry holders have described the inland water ways as a cash cow long overdue for harnessing as the sector flourishes with economic potential capable of improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The case of a river port, Baro Port, in Niger State commissioned six years ago by the Federal Government is an example as no shipping operation has been carried out since January 19, 2019 as promised by the government.

The port

The river port, rehabilitated by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has a quay length of 150 metres, cargo stacking yard of 7,000 square metres, a transit shed of 3,600 square metres and an estimated capacity of 5,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) at a time.

In addition, the port was equipped with a mobile harbour crane, transit shed, administrative block, fire hydrant system, water treatment plant, reach stacker, 100KVA power generating set and three numbers forklifts of various tonnages.

The 113 years old port was initially constructed by the British under the Governor General of Nigeria, Lord Fredrick Lugard, in 1912 as a loading bay for cottons, groundnuts and other cash crops in the north downstream to the Niger Delta ports of Burutu and Warri by Royal Niger Company, John Holt and United African Company (UAC).

Also, it was linked to railway and road where cargoes could be moved along the Lower Niger to other part of the country. However, the splendor of the port began to fade when it was abandoned for some decades because of road, which was considered faster than water and railway.

Appraisal

Aggrieved over the quality of work done at the facility six years ago, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of Baro Inland Port, led by its Chairman, Rep. Saidu Abdullahi, last week, expressed his displeasure during a courtesy visit on Governor Umaru Bago of Niger after an oversight visit to Baro Inland Port in the state.

Abdullahi expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of roads leading to the multi-billion-naira project, describing it as a major impediment to the port’s functionality, noting that in spite of the enormous potential of the port to boost trade, create jobs, and open up the economy, the absence of motorable access roads has left the facility largely idle years after its commissioning.

He said that a trip that should ordinarily take half an hour now stretched into four gruelling hours because of the failed portions of the road Also, Hon. Idris Wase said what the committee saw in the port was a project that was merely commissioned on paper, saying that it was unfortunate.

According to Wase, “what we saw is a project that was merely commissioned on paper. It is unfortunate what has happened in the past, but as leaders, we must take responsibility to change the narrative.” He described the port as a gateway to Nigeria’s economy, saying that the neglect of the facility represented a wider national problem of infrastructure deficit, saying that the committee was determined to revive the port and to ensure its completion for equitable distribution of infrastructure across the country.

For instance, Idris said that the committee would work with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other relevant stakeholders to address outstanding challenges, including dredging and navigation corridors needed to make the port operational. However, the governor of the state called for the urgent revival of the port, describing it as a national project that holds the

Baro Port, from time immemorial, has played a very significant role in bringing goods to the North. We must restore it to that position

key to easing the heavy burden on Nigeria’s road infrastructure. Bago said that the inland port, conceived by Nigeria’s founding fathers, was once central to the Northern Africa Trade Corridor, adding that it was strategically linked to the Lagos–Kano–Jibia rail line, which was originally designed to service Baro.

He said: “Since I became governor, we have been working towards the realisation of the Baro Port project. This is not a Niger project, and not even a northern project. It is a Nigerian project.”

Appeal Meanwhile, former military Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, also urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the inland port in order to make it fully operational.

They pledged their support for the project given its significance to the economic revival of the country. Specifically, Abubakar called for the elevation of the port to the status of an internationally recognised inland waterway to secure its long-term viability, saying that once it is made an international waterway, no future government or political interest would tamper with it.

He said: “Baro Port, from time immemorial, has played a very significant role in bringing goods to the North. We must restore it to that position.” Similarly, Babangida described Baro Port as a project critical to the nation’s economy, expressing hope that the current push would be the final one needed to get it completed.

On the significance of the project, the former Babangida said: “Niger definitely needs this project because we want an industrialised estate, and the only way we can do it well is when we have facilities like the Baro Port.

Last line

The Federal Government should concession the abandoned port under a public private partnership model in order to improve intermodal transportation connectivity in the country and reduce pressure from big trucks off the road.