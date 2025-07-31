New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
Baro Port: Oyetola Reaffirms Commitment To Transparency, Collaboration

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his dedication to openness, collaboration, and responsible governance, following the participation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in a stakeholders’ engagement convened by the Ad-hoc Committee on National Stakeholders Engagement on the Challenges and Prospects of the Baro Inland Port in Niger State.

The engagement, which took place on Tuesday, brought together key players from across government and industry to assess the current state and future prospects of the Baro Port project.

The Ministry was formally invited and was duly represented at the event, underscoring its continued commitment to working transparently with all arms of government, including the legislative arm.

Ministry officials present at the engagement made meaningful contributions, offering insights into ongoing efforts and reiterating the Ministry’s readiness to provide any documentation required to support a thorough and informed dialogue on the matter.

