Baro Port Exists Only On Paper – Reps

The House of Representatives has expressed displeasure that the Baro Inland Port project was only “Commissioned on paper” by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, despite huge investments.

Former Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Wase, said this when the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of Baro Inland Port, led by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, paid a courtesy visit to the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, at the Government House as part of its oversight inspection of the port.

Wase, who spoke on behalf of the Committee during the visit, said the committee’s visit had exposed the reality of the port’s state.

“What we saw is a project that was merely commissioned on paper. It is unfortunate what has happened in the past, but as leaders, we must take responsibility to change the narrative,” he said.

The lawmaker described Baro Port as a “gateway to Nigeria’s economy” and recalled its historic significance, having been established by colonial authorities and reinforced by visionary leaders such as the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He said the neglect of the facility represented a wider national problem of infrastructure deficit.

He assured that the committee, backed by the Speaker of the House, was determined to revive the project and ensure its completion, noting that equitable distribution of infrastructure across the country was a constitutional duty.

“By the time we ensure fairness in infrastructure development, nobody will care where the president comes from. What matters is that every region benefits,” he said.

Wase also commended Governor Bago for his commitment to agriculture and infrastructure, describing him as a leader with the courage and vision to support the project.

He likened Bago’s resolve to the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto, urging him to seize the opportunity to “write his name in gold.”

He said the Committee will work with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and other relevant stakeholders lto address outstanding challenges, including dredging and navigation corridors needed to make the port operational.

He emphasised that reviving the port was not just for Niger State but for the entire country, adding that its success would ease pressure on roads, boost trade, and create jobs.

“There will be a lot of work, but no delay that will stop the utilisation of this very viable project. By the grace of God, we will deliver,” he said.

Governor Umaru Bago, in his response the called for the urgent revival of the Baro Inland Port, describing it as a national project that holds the key to easing the heavy burden on Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

He noted that the inland port, conceived by Nigeria’s founding fathers and once central to the Northern Africa Trade Corridor, was strategically linked to the Lagos–Kano–Jibia rail line, which was originally designed to service Baro.

“Since I became governor, we have been working towards the realisation of the Baro Port project. This is not a Niger State project, and not even a northern project. It is a Nigerian project,” he said.

The governor expressed concern over the gridlock in Bida caused by heavy trailers, stressing that billions are spent annually on repairing federal highways damaged by overloaded trucks.

According to him, the revival of Baro Port alongside Nigeria’s railway network would reduce road pressure and promote more sustainable cargo movement.

“Everywhere in the world, locomotive lines move goods for the people. Unfortunately, Nigeria is the only country I know that abandoned its railways,” Bago lamented.

The governor also used the occasion to call for a stronger presence of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in Niger State, including the establishment of a functional office in Minna.

He said this would strengthen the state’s collaboration with the new Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in developing waterways and preventing recurring boat mishaps.

He praised the committee for undertaking the oversight visit during recess, describing their commitment as evidence of a renewed determination to reposition Nigeria.

“We will work closely with your committee and other committees of the National Assembly to ensure Niger State benefits. The Baro project is iconic, and this visit gives us renewed hope,” Bago added.

The Committee particularly expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of roads leading to the multi-billion-naira project, describing it as a major impediment to the port’s functionality.

The lawmakers said that despite the enormous potential of the Baro Inland Port to boost trade, create jobs, and open up the economy, the absence of motorable access roads has left the facility largely idle years after its commissioning.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, lamented that a trip that should ordinarily take half an hour now stretches into four gruelling hours because of the failed portions of the road.

He stressed that the road infrastructure should be urgently addressed so that other efforts to revive the port would amount to a waste.

“The state of the roads is a major hindrance to the full operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port. What should be a 30-minute journey now takes over four hours. This is unacceptable for a facility of this magnitude, which is supposed to serve as a hub for trade and industrial growth,” Abdullahi said.

Without good roads, he said, cargo cannot be evacuated from the port, nor can surrounding communities benefit from its presence.

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) expressed optimism that the Baro Inland Port in Niger State will soon become operational, provided critical challenges such as access roads and dredging are addressed.

The MD, who was represented by the General Manager of Business Development at NIWA, Mr. Bolawale Adetola, described the committee’s intervention as apt.

He said the port, commissioned in 2019, has remained largely underutilised since then.