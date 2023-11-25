Bariga Fc Win 1xBet Cup

Bariga FC on Thursday emerged champions of the inaugural 1XBET Community Football Tournament after defeating Odion Ighalo FC 2-0 in the final of the competition played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island.

Two goals scored in each half of the pulsating final by Babatunde Oladejo and Benjamin Friday en- sured that the Bariga Boys walked out of the Onikan Waterfront with the N1m cheque and the gold plated giant trophy. Much-fancied Ighalo FC boys were opposite of the team fans saw in the confluence playoffs as well as in the quarter and semifinal.

The boys suffered what their captain, Inah Emmanuel, termed fatigue on the way to the final. “I don’t want to give excuses for why we failed in the final. We just had a bad day in the office this evening,” observed the Ighalo FC captain. Earlier before the final, Young Strikers FC defeated De Elite FC 1-0 to win the consolatory third place match.

The final match was the climax of the six-week long Zonal playoffs which started in October. Top personalities who witnessed the final include Friday Ekpo, Friday Elaho, Wasiu Ipaye, Taiwo Oloyede and former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.