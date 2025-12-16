Barge Operations Contribute 10% To Cargo Movement At Lekki Deep Sea Port

Lekki Deep Sea Port has revealed that barge operations account for about 10 per cent of cargo movement from its terminal to other ports across Nigeria, highlighting the importance of efficient multimodal connectivity in sustaining and accelerating growth at the port.

Speaking at an end-of-year media briefing in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr. Wang Qiang, said the port is operating at nearly 50 per cent of its designed operational capacity, with steady month-on-month growth in container throughput since September.

He noted consistent improvements in the number of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled monthly, reflecting increasing confidence from shipping lines and cargo owners in Nigeria’s first deep seaport.

Wang emphasized that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, will help ease congestion and improve access to the port. However, he stressed that rail connectivity remains essential, particularly given the scale of emerging industrial activities within the Lekki corridor.

While highlighting that Lekki Port is a fully automated terminal, Wang noted that delays may persist until all stakeholders, including government agencies, fully align with end-to-end digital processes.

He explained that Customs procedures, especially physical cargo examinations, and other port services must be fully digitalized to significantly reduce cargo dwell time.

“For automation to work efficiently, all players must be ready – customers, government, and every stakeholder. Only then can we have a fantastic system,” Wang said. He added that improved connectivity would allow the port to effectively double its capacity through performance optimization without expanding its physical footprint.

Commenting on the new tax regime expected in 2026, Wang urged the government to adopt a simplified framework that supports ease of doing business, citing Germany and other countries where goods can be cleared from ports with a 30-day window for VAT remittance.