Barge Loses 80% Of Cargo In Lagos Lagoon Mishap

The Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) on Saturday confirmed that a barge belonging to one of its members sank while attempting to berth at the Clarion Shipping bonded terminal in Mile 2, Lagos, resulting in the loss of over 80 per cent of its cargo.

The barge, which was reportedly laden with industrial chemicals, submerged in the lagoon on Friday following a failed maneuver.

According to BOAN’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Eze, efforts were ongoing to contact the owner of the vessel. He noted that while the crew members were safe, most of the cargo was lost.

“The incident occurred in an area heavily congested with maritime traffic, with about seven jetties operating nearby, four of which are close to the Lagos State ferry route to CMS Island,” Eze said. “Barges, ferries, and various small crafts frequently converge in this corridor, restricting the navigation space for vessels operating between Festac, Mile 2, Apapa, and CMS.”

As of 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, no relevant safety agency had arrived at the scene to commence recovery or evacuation efforts.

A resident of the area, Martins Ogwu, expressed concern over the potential environmental and health risks posed by the submerged vessel.

“The barge is about 90 per cent underwater,” he said. “We are worried because it’s reportedly carrying chemicals that could be hazardous. The government must act fast to remove the vessel.”