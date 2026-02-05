Bargain Hunting Drives N1.37trn Gain On Nigerian Exchange

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange closed on a positive note yesterday, buoyed by strong buying interest in construction, insurance and banking stocks, which lifted key market indicators and improved overall sentiment.

Market capitalisation expanded by N1.37 trillion to close at N107.86 trillion, up from N106.49 trillion in the previous session. The All-Share Index (ASI) also advanced by 2,128.61 points to 168,030.18, from 165,901.57 points, reflecting broad-based investor optimism.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc emerged as the top gainer, rising by the maximum 10.0 per cent to close at N66.00. It was followed by DAAR Communications Plc, RT Briscoe Plc and FTN Cocoa Processors, which also recorded gains of 10.0 per cent each.

Other notable advancers included First HoldCo, ZICL Insurance, Austin Laz, Abbey Mortgage Bank and Universal Insurance, underscoring widespread buying across multiple sectors. Banking stocks contributed significantly to the market’s positive close, with shares of UBA, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, GTCO and Access Holdings finishing higher, boosting the NGX Banking Index.

On the downside, Deap Capital Management, Red Star Express, UHOMREIT and McNichols Plc led the losers’ chart, each declining by nearly 10.0 per cent, as profit-taking weighed on select mid- and small-cap stocks. Eterna, NEM Insurance, Wapic, Neimeth and Caverton Offshore Support Group also closed lower.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with gains recorded in the Banking, Consumer Goods, Industrial and Insurance indices, although pockets of weakness persisted in some real estate and services stocks.

Analysts attributed the upbeat performance to bargain hunting and sustained optimism over corporate earnings prospects, despite the tight monetary environment, with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Rate at 27.0 per cent. They expect near-term trading to remain mixed as investors balance profit-taking with selective positioning in fundamentally strong equities.