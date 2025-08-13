Bargain Hunting Adds N110bn To NGX Market Capitalisation

The Nigerian equities market sustained its positive run on Tuesday, with selective bargain hunting driving modest gains in market capitalisation despite a divergence in sector performance.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) inched up 0.12 per cent to close at 146,105.89 points, pushing the year-to-date (YTD) return to an impressive 41.90 per cent. Market capitalisation rose by N110 billion to N92.41 trillion, reflecting the resilience of investor sentiment amid a tugof-war between value seekers and profit-takers.

Trading activity showed a positive market breadth of 1.63x, as 49 gainers outpaced 30 losers — an indication of underlying bullish momentum. The day’s top performers included ABCTRANS, Prestige Assurance, TIP, Wapic Insurance, and Champion Breweries, each advancing by the maximum daily limit of 10.0 per cent.

Industrial and select financial counters attracted significant buying interest, with WAPCO surging 6.06 per cent, Julius Berger leaping 9.99 per cent, and UBA climbing 1.25 per cent. Insurance stocks continued their rally, with Mansard rising 10.0 per cent and LASACO gaining 9.90 per cent, the latter also topping the volume chart with 107.22 million shares traded.

Conversely, selling pressure weighed on notable names such as Juli Plc (-10.0%), Unilever Nigeria (-9.97%), Custodian Investment (-9.78%), Academy Press (-9.59%), and May & Baker (-8.75%). Banking heavyweight GTCO slipped 0.85% but still led the value chart with N2.61 billion in transactions. Dangote Sugar also shed 3.39% amid profit-taking. Performance across sectors was mixed.

The Insurance Index posted the strongest gain of the session, up 9.12 per cent on sustained interest in underpriced counters. Industrial Goods advanced 0.86 per cent, driven by WAPCO’s rally. In contrast, the Banking Index retreated 0.22 per cent on weakness in tier-1 names, while Consumer Goods dipped 0.47 per cent and Oil & Gas fell 0.19%.

The Commodities Index closed flat. Analysts noted that the outsized performance in insurance stocks reflects a combination of low valuations and optimism around potential regulatory and operational tailwinds. Industrial counters also benefited from renewed infrastructure spending expectations and upbeat earnings guidance.

Overall market activity moderated, with total trading volume sliding 39.63 per cent to 1.28 billion shares. The number of deals fell 22.95 per cent to 31,155. Despite the lower turnover, transaction value rose 25.03 per cent to N24.25 billion, underscoring the prevalence of high-value trades.