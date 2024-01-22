Barclays launches energy transition group for green initiatives

Barclays has introduced its Energy Transition Group to help clients explore alternative green energy, according to a press release issued by the lender. The statement said that the group will provide guidance on hydrogen, energy transition finance, carbon capture, renewable natural gas and other initiatives.

“At Barclays, we have long believed the energy transition will effectively re-shape how businesses and the world are thinking about the transition to net-zero,” global co-Barclays, Cathal Deasy, said in the release. “The creation of this new team is a natural evolution and further enables us to better serve as a lead advisor to clients in the energy and power sectors and presents a powerful One Barclays opportunity to drive value for shareholders.” The statement noted that Barclays has a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and plans to provide $1 trillion in sustainable and transition financing between 2023 and 2030.