Barcelona’s Raphinha Desirous Of Playing In Upcoming El Clasico

FC Barcelona might face some difficulties in the upcoming El Clasico. The Catalans have some of the most important players in their squad unavailable due to injuries, including Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Yamal, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, and Alejandro Balde.

While some of these players might recover in time for the match against Real Madrid, others are almost certain to miss this match.

As already reported here, one of the players who is working hard to ensure that he returns to action before Barcelona faces Real Madrid is the Brazilian winger, Raphinha.

The 26-year-old forward is working against the clock to get to full fitness and help Barcelona against their traditional rivals in a match that will not only give the Catalans bragging rights but can also have significant implications for the league table.

The winger trained at the Cuitat Esportiva Joan Gamper today and was asked whether he will be ready for the match against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was still not sure about his availability in this match but showed the wish to play in this important clash: “El Clasico? I don’t know yet. I want to be there”.

Raphinha also greeted the fans present near the training facilities and was quick to settle the ever-debated question of who is the better between Messi and Ronaldo.

The winger was quick to give his response though, as he picked Messi as the better of the two.

The Brazilian is currently recovering from an injury to his femoral biceps that he suffered in the match against Sevilla.

He has already missed the matches against Porto and Granada and is also expected to miss the coming matches against Athletic Club and Shakhtar Donetsk, the two matches before El Clasico on 28th October.