Barcelona’s Gavi Injured In Spain Training Session

Barcelona have reportedly been hit with fresh injury woe with fears Prodigy Gavi has picked up a problem on international duty with Spain.

The Barcelona midfielder picked up an injury during Spain’s training sessions on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

There’s no detail offered on what the injury is or how serious it might be, but it seems Spain is waiting to see how things progress.

If it was not already enough that as many as six players are on the treatment tables, it appears that the Catalans now have yet another important casualty.

Barcelona are already without two key midfielders in Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, although the former is close to making a comeback.

But now, Gavi also appears to have succumbed to an injury, compounding Barcelona’s woes ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.

The report from Carrusel does not specify the nature of the injury but just states that both Gavi and Nico Williams, who is also injured, are pending further evaluations.

READ ALSO:

Spain is set to take on Scotland this Thursday in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers before facing off against Norway on Sunday. And there is a question mark on Gavi’s availability for those games at this point.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will play Athletic Club, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Real Madrid in the space of a week after the international break.

With De Jong confirmed to miss those games, losing Gavi also would be a huge blow for Xavi Hernandez & co.

More updates are awaited on the 2022 Golden Boy Award winner’s situation.