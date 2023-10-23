Barcelona Young Star, Mac Guiu Scores Winning Goal On Debut

Barcelona defeated Athletic Club 1-0 on Sunday night after a fierce battle with the highlight being the game-winning goal scored by 17-year-old Marc Guiu on his first-team debut.

After being substituted by head coach Xavi Hernandez in the 79th minute, Guiu scored a goal less than 60 seconds later, setting off a raucous celebration among the Barcelona players, with a play-off from Joao Felix.

In his post-match interview with the media at the Olympic Stadium, Guiu talked about how amazing that moment had been. He made the most of the occasion to encourage other young La Masia players to strive for a spot on the starting squad.

“I can’t believe it. I’m enjoying the moment. I’ve been working all my life for this opportunity and it turned out perfect.

“La Masia works, and a lot. I haven’t looked at my phone yet, I know I won’t sleep tonight. To the players of La Masia I say keep working, we are all so excited to get to this point.”

Guiu will hope that he can remain in the Barcelona first team for some time to come, and he has certainly placed himself in Xavi’s thoughts going forward.