Barcelona’s attacking depth was on full display as all four of their frontline players found the net in a spirited comeback win over Copenhagen.

Slow starts are becoming a familiar issue for Barcelona, but so is their ability to correct it after the break.

Much like their outing against Oviedo last weekend, the Blaugrana struggled in the opening half and even fell behind to Copenhagen before producing a commanding second-half performance that turned the tie on its head.

Barcelona entered the Matchday 8 encounter knowing a win would secure automatic qualification, yet they were caught cold just four minutes in when Viktor Daðason finished a swift Copenhagen counterattack to give the visitors an early lead.

Despite responding with sustained pressure, the Catalans went into the interval goalless, frustrated by their inability to convert dominance into goals.

However, the tone shifted immediately after the restart as Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser ignited a ruthless attacking spell.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford all found the net as Barcelona overwhelmed the Danish champions, sealing a convincing victory and finishing fifth in the Champions League final group-phase standings.