Barcelona Unveil Ed Sheeran’s ‘Play’ Kit Ahead Of El Clásico Clash

FC Barcelona has unveiled a special edition home jersey inspired by global music icon Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album “Play”, in collaboration with Spotify, the club’s main shirt sponsor.

The new kit will make its debut in the Barcelona women’s team match on Sunday, October 19, 2025, followed by its highly anticipated appearance in the men’s El Clásico clash against Real Madrid on October 26, 2025, at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium.

As part of Barcelona’s ongoing partnership with Spotify, the special jersey replaces the regular sponsor logo with Ed Sheeran’s signature “Play” album artwork.

The collaboration celebrates the intersection of football, music, and global fan culture, building on previous campaigns featuring world-renowned artists such as Drake, Rosalia, and Karol G.

In a statement released by the club, Barcelona said the partnership highlights Spotify’s mission to connect music and sport through creative storytelling.

“This collaboration with Ed Sheeran continues our vision of blending passion for football with global music culture. The ‘Play’ logo represents both creativity and emotion, values that align with the Barça spirit,” the club said.

Fans eager to own a piece of the collaboration will be able to purchase the limited-edition jersey and accompanying merchandise beginning October 22 at official FC Barcelona stores and through the club’s online retail platforms.

The “Play” kit design features Barça’s classic blue-and-garnet colours, enhanced by minimalistic detailing inspired by Sheeran’s album artwork. Early promotional photos show players posing in the jersey alongside the musician’s branding, generating excitement among supporters worldwide.

For Ed Sheeran, the partnership marks another milestone in his growing connection with global audiences through music and sport. The English singer-songwriter expressed his enthusiasm in a brief social media post, saying,

“So excited to see the Barça team wearing my album logo — football and music together, that’s special!”

With El Clásico just days away, anticipation is building as fans look forward not only to one of football’s fiercest rivalries but also to the first glimpse of one of Barça’s boldest kits yet.