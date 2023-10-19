Barcelona Try To Re-Sign Melo In January

Barcelona’s attempts to sign at least one player during the January transfer window of last year were well-known.

It appeared as though the Catalans would have a chance after Memphis Depay left for Atletico Madrid, but nobody showed up.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t for lack of effort. Defence midfield and right back were the two main positions that the club’s sporting department was frantically trying to fill with new players.

Sport claimed that Arthur Melo and Benjamin Pavard were the two players that Barcelona had specifically in mind to play these positions.

However, two of his (now-departed) players were the ones who rejected these offers, not head coach Xavi Hernandez.

READ ALSO:

The management of Bayern Munich was advised against making a move for Pavard after Ousmane Dembele informed him that the defender would cause trouble in the locker room.

It was also decided against a prospective loan move for Arthur because Sergio Busquets thought the player, who had played for Barcelona before joining Juventus in 2020, wouldn’t be a strong leader for the team’s younger players.

Both Dembele and Busquets’ evaluations were ultimately maybe correct because Barcelona has subsequently acquired superior players in the most recent summer transfer window.