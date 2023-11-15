Barcelona To Keep Cancelo For €30m

The officials of Manchester City have told Barcelona to pay €30 million if they plan on keeping Joao Cancelo, who is on loan from the English club.

The 29-year-old has two goals and an assist for Barca since arriving late in the summer and has a transfer value of €36 million.

It is believed that the Portuguese international is ready to extend his stay at Camp Nou beyond this season.

Cancelo’s price, though, has been on a dramatic slide for several years and the prospect of Barca receiving a return on their investment is likely to be limited to what he can produce on the football field.

However, the prospect of picking up an experienced international player for below his market value will be tempting.