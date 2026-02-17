Barcelona Held By Girona, Madrid Lead LaLiga

Lamine Yamal endured a costly moment as his missed penalty proved decisive in FC Barcelona’s defeat to Girona FC in the Catalan derby, a result that allowed Real Madrid to remain top of LaLiga.

Barcelona were punished for profligacy in front of goal and lapses at the back as Girona FC claimed a 2–1 derby victory, a result that keeps Real Madrid at the summit of LaLiga.

Pau Cubarsi handed Barcelona a second-half lead, but Thomas Lemar responded almost immediately to level the contest.

Lamine Yamal then had the chance to restore Barça’s advantage from the spot but failed to convert, before substitute Fran Beltran struck the decisive winner.

Match Highlights

FC Barcelona began brightly but failed to turn their early dominance into goals before the break.

The visitors created the clearer chances, with Raphinha striking the post and Lamine Yamal missing a penalty late in the first half after a foul on Dani Olmo.

Hansi Flick’s men finally went ahead in the 59th minute when Pau Cubarsi powered home a header from Jules Kounde’s cross.

However, Girona FC hit back almost instantly. Thomas Lemar finished from close range after a cutback by Vladyslav Vanat to restore parity and swing momentum in favour of the hosts.

The decisive blow arrived in the 87th minute when substitute Fran Beltran calmly converted from Joel Roca’s assist to seal a 2–1 win.

Barcelona pushed for a late equaliser, and despite Roca’s red card in stoppage time, Girona held firm to secure a memorable victory.