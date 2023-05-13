Barcelona Still In Search For Busquets Replacement

A report from Diario AS has disclosed that Barcelona are on the hunt for a new midfielder.

It suggests how Xavi Hernandez is still favouring a move for Martin Zubimendi as the ideal replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets.

But the club have practically ruled out the operation due to Real Sociedad’s lofty €60 million demands.

That has led the board to consider a move for Sofyan Amrabat as a potential alternative.

The report from Diario AS makes similar claims that have already been well-documented in the media lately.

However, the report does suggest that Sofyan Amrabat could be available for as low as €5-6 million.

This could raise a few eyebrows considering the fact that the Moroccan international was earlier valued at around €25 million.

Although Xavi Hernandez does not consider Amrabat as good as Zubimendi when it comes to replacing Busquets, the player’s relatively low valuation makes him quite an accessible option for Barça.

But with Amrabat’s contract at Fiorentina expiring in 2024, the Serie A outfit will be forced to offload the player on a cut-price deal this summer, thus giving an opportunity for Barcelona to snap up his services.

Apart from Amrabat or even Ruben Neves, Barcelona are expected to make a move for another midfielder this summer, and Ikay Gundogan appears the most likely option, though the Manchester City superstar has yet to make a definitive decision on his future.