Barcelona Step Up Chase For Lookman

Spanish football giants, Barcelona, have taken a big step in their bid to sign Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, this summer.

Reports suggested that Barcelona have contacted Lookman’s agent to discuss a possible move. The Catalan club has been monitoring the Nigerian star closely as they plan to strengthen their attack for next season.

Lookman has been in fantastic form for Italian side Atalanta, scoring 50 goals and providing 24 assists in just 115 games. His performances have attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Nottingham Forest are all said to be interested. Liverpool have also reportedly joined the race. Barcelona, however, are pushing hard to beat the competition.

Despite their financial struggles in recent years, the club is confident they can manage the €60 million release clause needed to sign Lookman. One potential stumbling block could be wages.

At Atalanta, Lookman earns just over €2 million per year. At Barcelona, only a few players earn more than that, and the club is careful about maintaining its wage structure.

