Barcelona Show Grit In Spectacular Comeback Win

Barcelona have secured their sixth win in a row on Saturday evening, September 23 after defeating Celta Vigo 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

The Catalans had been 2-0 down at the 80-minute mark, but three goals in eight minutes completed an incredible turnaround.

Celta started brightly and took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Luca de la Torre played Jorgen Strand Larsen in behind, and the Danish forward slotted the ball past Marc-Andre Ter Stegan.

Celta incredibly doubled their lead with 15 minutes remaining.

Iago Aspas’ gorgeous through ball was finished by Anastasios Douvikas the summer signing scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

However, that goal sparked Barcelona into life.

They got one back on 81 when Joao Felix’s exquisite chipped pass was turned home by Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international scored his second four minutes later to equalise, having turned home Joao Cancelo’s cutback.

It was Cancelo himself who grabbed the winner.

Gavi’s cross was met by the Portuguese 10 yards out, and his poked effort flew past Ivan Villar in the Celta goal, sparking wild celebrations at the Olympic Stadium.

That incredible result sees the Spanish Champions go ahead of Girona and Real Madrid to go top of La Liga.

Real Madrid would go back to first if they defeat Atletico Madrid.