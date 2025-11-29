Barcelona Seek Redemption As Girona Prepare To Test Real

This weekend, football fans in Spain will be watching Catalonia closely as two important La Liga matches take place.

Barcelona are hoping to recover from recent disappointment, while Girona face a big challenge against league giants Real Madrid. Barcelona return to Camp Nou after a tough week.

They suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League, a result that left the team low on confidence. However, their next match against Alavés gives them a chance to get back to winning ways. Barcelona have a strong re- cord at home, scoring an average of three goals per game this season.

History is also on their side, as they have won most of their home matches against Alavés. With star winger Raphinha returning from injury, the team will hope to attack with more creativity and energy.

Alavés travel to Barcelona in poor form. They have lost their last three away games without coring a goal.

Their problems may get worse with striker Toni Martínez likely to miss the match after getting injured in the defeat to Celta Vigo. All signs point to a comfortable 3-0 win for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Girona host Real Madrid in a match that could test their recent progress. Girona have been im- proving and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They have also been scoring regularly, with two goals in each of thei