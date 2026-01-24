Barcelona, Real Madrid Favoured For La Liga Wins

Barcelona are widely expected to cruise past Real Oviedo when both sides meet in La Liga, with the Catalans tipped for a comfortable home victory based on form, quality and scoring power.

Although Barcelona lost 2-1 away to Real Sociedad in their last match, they have still won four of their last five league games.

Under Hansi Flick, the Olympic Stadium has become a stronghold, with the Catalans recording three straight home wins.

At home, Barcelona score around three goals per match and usually concede about one goal, keeping clean sheets in half of their games.

The return of teenage star Lamine Yamal from suspension and winger Raphinha from injury further boosts their attacking options, though Ferran Torres and Gavi remain unavailable.

Oviedo, by contrast, are stuck at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a league match this season. Their away form has been poor, as they struggle to score even one goal per game while conceding around two goals on their travels.

They have also failed to keep a clean sheet away from home and rarely create clear chances against stronger opponents, making them heavy underdogs.

Elsewhere, Villarreal welcome Real Madrid in another key La Liga clash, with the champions-elect tipped to grind out a narrow 2-1 away win Villarreal head into the game after a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis and will be without suspended pair Mourino and Comesana.

Marcelino’s side usually score one to two goals per game at home, but defensive problems remain, as they also concede about the same number and keep clean sheets only occasionally.

Real Madrid will be without suspended mid- fielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, but Alvaro Arbeloa still has plenty of depth to call upon.

Los Blancos typically score around two goals per away match, though they also concede about two, with both teams finding the net in all of their recent away games.

Brahim Díaz has returned from international duty but may start from the bench. The head-to-head record strongly favours Real Madrid, who have won more than half of their previous meetings, compared to Villarreal’s few wins.

Most of their clashes usually produce goals at both ends, pointing to another open and entertaining contest.

With the title race still finely balanced, Real Madrid will be eager to collect all three points as they continue their push to overtake Barcelona at the top of the table.