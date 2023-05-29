Barcelona ready to fight Madrid over Chukwueze

Villarreal’s talented winger Samuel Chuk- wueze has emerged as a prime target for Spanish giants, Barcelona, with the Catalans eyeing him as the ideal replacement for their Newcastle-linked star, Raphinha. Barcelona may need to fend off interest from Real Madrid for the Super Eagles winger, though. Chukwueze’s excel- lent performance in Vil- larreal’s stunning victory at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid re- cently has made him a hot commodity, and Florentino Pérez, the president of Real, is keen on securing his signature. However, Barcelona are not willing to back down easily. According to reports from El Gol Digital (via Diariogol), the Catalan club sees Chukwueze as the perfect replacement for Raphinha, who is ex- pected to depart in the up- coming transfer window. Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, is closely monitoring the situation as he looks to secure a hefty fee for Raphinha’s departure.