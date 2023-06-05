La Liga have given Barcelona the green light to go ahead with their financial feasibility plan for the summer transfer window, with the official confirmation of the same expected within the next 24 hours.



The Catalan club can now finally kickstart advanced negotiations and bids for their targets, with a list that includes Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, a defensive midfielder, a left-winger, and most importantly, Lionel Messi.



However, Barcelona will need to follow their plan strictly to make sure there are no complications with registrations, this means raising money through player sales, Something Barcelona is ready to do.

According to popular football Journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are currently working on selling three players. Two of them are seen as ‘important sales’. He also claims that these three exits would allow the signing of Gundogan and Messi.



It is also claimed Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already met with Messi’s father as of today.

Jorge Messi confirmed that returning to the club is ‘definitely an option’.



Several players at Barcelona could be on their way out as early as the next week.

Clement Lenglet who just finished his loan with Tottenham Hotspur, but the London outfit are interested in retaining his services for next season for the correct price.



Meanwhile, Sergino Dest is most likely going to leave the club Union Berlin said to be in contact with the player and is hoping to sign him on loan, having secured Champions League football for next season.

However, neither of these two will raise enough money to help Barcelona see through their transfer plans, though the important sales in question could refer to Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

While the sporting staff apparently want Fati to stay, they do not have Torres in their plans for next season.

Strong Reports are claiming that it would be a miracle if both Spaniards were to continue at Barcelona next season and that they should start preparing for their exits.

Fati alone could fetch Barcelona €40-50 million while Torres’ valuation sits at less than €35 million.

Franck Kessie is also on the transfer list, especially with Barça pushing to sign Gundogan on a free transfer.

Inter Milan are monitoring Kessie’s situation and could swoop to sign him if the player decides to leave Camp Nou.