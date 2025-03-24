Barcelona Plot To Beat Atletico, Others To Lookman’s Signature

Share

Spanish giants Barcelona are keeping an eye on Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, as they search for a versatile attacker.

The 27-year-old Nigerian has been in high demand since scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in May 2024 and winning the Best African Player award.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona, five-time UEFA Champions League winners, have joined the race for his signature.

Atalanta are reportedly asking for £50 million for Lookman, who is under contract until 2026. With Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres’ futures uncertain, Barça are considering Lookman or Liverpool’s Luis Díaz as potential signings.

However, Atlético Madrid are also interested, seeing Look – man as a possible replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

The former Everton player has had an impressive season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists across all competitions. Motta sacked as Juventus manager.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

