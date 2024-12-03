Barcelona Plot Bold Bid For Eagles Defender

Share

Spanish giants, Barcelona, are reportedly plotting a move for Super Eagles defender, Bright OsayiSamuel, as they look to strengthen their squad.

The Fenerbahce defender has caught the attention of Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, according to reports from El Gol Digital. The 26-years-old, is highly regarded for his flexibility on the field.

Capable of playing as a rightback, left-back, or even as a left-sided midfielder, his adaptability has made him a prime target for the Catalan club, which is keen on bolstering its options across multiple positions.

Barcelona are not the only team interested in the Nigerian star. English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Everton are also reportedly keeping tabs on the player, whose current contract with Fenerbahçe is set to expire at the end of the season.

Reports suggest that Fenerbahçe may look to capitalise on Barcelona’s interest by exploring a potential swap deal involving Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion but remains on Barcelona’s books.

If a swap deal fails to materialise, Barce – lona could wait until June 2025 to sign Osayi-Samuel as a free agent.

