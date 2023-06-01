Barcelona Players Receive Rema With Warm Welcome

Nigerian sensational singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, recently made headlines after he paid a special visit to the renowned football club, FC Barcelona.

Taking to his Twitter page to share a photo of himself together with the team players, Rema shared his exciting experience while explaining how he showed up at the club’s training session.

According to him, his visit to FC Barcelona was met with a warm reception from the players and staff.

The 23-year-old talented singer had the opportunity to interact with the footballers, including Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati, at the training ground, whom he affectionately referred to as his “brothers.”

Expressing his excitement, the singer who shared capturing moments with Barca players further revealed the club presented a customized team jersey for him to celebrate his visit.

In the picture shared on his official Twitter page, the special jersey given to him, bore his name on the back, although it was noted that it did not feature a specific number.

In another image, Rema could be seen posing alongside Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati, showcasing their camaraderie and shared passion for their respective crafts.

He wrote, “Pulled up to see my brothers in training ⚽️ @FCBarcelona_es.”

Fans and followers eagerly await further updates from the singer as the news of his tour begins to circulate and also anticipate the positive impact of such collaborations between the music and sports worlds.

See the picture and video below: