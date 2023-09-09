Barcelona On The Look Out For Nico Williams

Barcelona’s interest in Nico Williams has been on the rise as they conducted a meticulous assessment of their options following the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Andrain Sanchez, while Williams’ immediate future may lie with Athletic Club, with a renewal on the cards, Barcelona are following him as they continue to keep an eye out on exciting young talents.

The Catalan club are also casting an eager eye towards the promising talent, Nico Williams, the young Spanish footballer with Ghanaian roots poised to make waves in the world of football.

Nico Williams, a name destined to resonate across the footballing landscape, has emerged as a captivating prospect.

Barcelona’s scouting team has been closely monitoring his development, recognising the immense potential that lies within this young star. His remarkable skills on the pitch have not gone unnoticed by the Blaugrana.

READ ALSO;

After a solid campaign last time out, the 21-year-old, whose market value stands at €30 million, has already registered four assists in four games in 2023/24.

The speedy forward, brother of Inaki Williams, also has nine appearances for the Spanish national team, with two goals against his name.

The 21-year-old’s ongoing deal with Athletic Club runs until 2024 and as his renewal beckons on the horizon, one notable detail has captured the attention of Barcelona.

The journalist writes that in a clear display of the club’s prudent approach to player valuations, it has been made known that Williams’ release clause, even if he renews, will not exceed the threshold of €90 million.

At the time of Dembele’s departure, Barcelona were desperate to rope in a replacement because the Frenchman was a vital member of Xavi’s blueprint.

Furthermore, as Ez Abde’s future continued to hang in the balance at the time, the Blaugrana needed a quick fix.

Williams’ name was studied then and it is said that those sitting in the Barcelona offices continue to admire him as a professional.

But with a potential release clause worth €90 million, it remains to be seen whether the Blaugranawill continue their pursuit next year