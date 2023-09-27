Barcelona Monitoring Wilfred Ndidi For Potential Signing

Barcelona football club are reportedly planning to sign Nigerian and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer when his current contract with Leicester City expires on June 30, 2024.

Following the report emanating from the Spanish newspaper, Barca Universal claimed that Ndidi is available for free transfer to LaLiga winners Barcelona, who significantly rely on free-agent players due to their financial situation.

Inigo Martnez from Athletic Bilbao, lkay Gündoan from Manchester City, and the Portuguese combo of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on loans from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively, were all added to Barcelona’s roster this season.

The La Liga champions will once again be searching for free agents to enhance their lineup due to the club’s less-than-ideal financial status.

Ahead of next summer’s transfer window, the team has already identified a few players with expiring contracts as prospective targets.

Ndidi, whose contract with the Foxes expires in the summer of 2024, is reportedly FC Barcelona’s target.

Barça are keeping a close eye on his status as they consider approaching him about signing a Bosman contract.

Ndidi is reportedly ready to make the move next summer as far as FC Barcelona makes an offer.

Some seasons ago, FC Barcelona tried to sign the 26-year-old Nigerian midfielder but was discouraged by Leicester City’s €70 million asking price.

The Nigeria international who had success in the Premier League, is currently thriving in the EFL Championship with Leicester who dropped from the elite league to the lower league last season.