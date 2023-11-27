Barcelona Midfielder, Gavi To Undergo Surgery After ACL Injury

The 19-year-old Barcelona and Spanish youngster, Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, popularly known as Gavi is set to undergo surgery after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) while playing for Spain during an international Break.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Barcelona through an official announcement had confirmed that the midfield prodigy would play no further part in the season.

He would be forced to go under the blade, for he had also injured his meniscus along with his cruciate ligament.

According to reports, Gavi’s surgery will be performed tomorrow. Dr Joan Carles Monllau is expected to be in charge of the procedure and it will be performed at the Hospital of Barcelona.

The exact duration of the midfielder’s absence will depend on the success and extent of repair the surgery provides. In any case, a swift return is out of the question.

Barcelona will thus hope that the player is successfully operated on in the first attempt so as to avoid any future complications.

After all, Ansu Fati’s condition was worsened after repeated surgical interventions for a single lesion.

Gavi’s injury could not have come at a worse time for FC Barcelona. The Azulgranas are set to play three crucial games in the coming weeks, and every point lost will have massive repercussions.

The first of the three games on the Catalans’ schedule is Porto midweek. A defeat on the night could potentially eliminate the team’s chances of finishing top of the table and is thus a big challenge for Xavi Hernandez.

With Gavi out, the manager will hope Frenkie de Jong and Pedri return to their best versions on the night.