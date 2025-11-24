Barcelona are expected to be without an important squad member when they head to face Chelsea in the Champions League.

Barcelona travel to London on Tuesday for a pivotal Champions League meeting with Chelsea, but their build-up has been disrupted by a significant blow involving one of their standout players.

Although they’ve secured two wins from their four league-phase games, they will make the trip without a crucial midfield presence who has been battling to regain fitness in time.

Pedri Ruled Out As Barcelona Avoids “Another Raphinha Situation”

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedri will not feature at Stamford Bridge, extinguishing hope that he could make an early comeback from the hamstring injury he suffered at the end of October.

Initially ruled out for 6–8 weeks, the midfielder had surprisingly accelerated his recovery, leading to optimism within the camp.

However, according to The New Telegraph, the club has decided to take “no risks whatsoever” with the 21-year-old, stressing they do not want “a repeat of the Raphinha relapse” after the Brazilian aggravated his own hamstring injury last month.

Hansi Flick had quietly hoped Pedri might be available for the bench, but medical staff advised against any involvement. The Catalan side now travels to London, missing one of their best ball-carriers and creators, a blow made even heavier given Chelsea’s high-intensity midfield.

Pedri’s absence forces reshuffling in the centre of the pitch, with Frenkie de Jong set to return after suspension and options such as Eric Garcia or Marc Casado being considered to partner him.

Rashford Boost As Barcelona Look To Balance Attacking Options

While Pedri’s absence is a significant blow for Barcelona, there was encouraging news regarding Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United forward, currently on loan, missed the weekend clash with Athletic Club due to the flu but has now resumed full training. Club insiders report that Rashford is ‘feeling much better’ and, barring any late setbacks, should be available for the crucial match against Chelsea.

With Raphinha still recovering and not ready to start, Rashford’s potential return is well-timed. Coach Flick values his speed, direct play, and experience against English teams, making him a strong contender to feature in the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, squad depth remains a concern: although de Jong’s comeback offers stability in midfield, the identity of his partner remains uncertain. Eric Garcia impressed at the weekend, but Casado is also under consideration as Barcelona attempt to navigate a pivotal European night without Pedri pulling the strings.