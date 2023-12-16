Barcelona Heads To Valencia For Massive Showdown

Barcelona have travelled to Valencia for a key La Liga showdown scheduled for Saturday, December 16.

La Blaugrana made the trip to the Estadio Mestalla on the back of successive defeats in league and European action.

Xavi’s side saw their title defence hopes hit by a loss at home to Catalan neighbours Girona last weekend before slipping up away at Royal Antwerp in midweek.

The tight schedule means another quick turnaround for his squad and they have opted for a change of transport this weekend.

Barcelona have previously travelled by train for the majority of their away league games so far this season, with the exceptions of Andalucia and Mallorca, as part of a club-wide push towards greater sustainability.

However, according to reports, the plan has been altered for the journey down the Spanish east coast, with Xavi and his players now taking a short one-hour flight instead.

The game is Barcelona’s final away match of 2023 ahead of a home tie against Almeria on December 20.