Barcelona Forward Set To Miss Crucial Copa Del Rey Clash

February 3, 2026
Barcelona Forward To Miss Crucial Copa Del Rey Clash

Barcelona have been hit by another injury setback with their star forward Raphinha ruled out of the upcoming Copa del Rey clash, leaving the squad short in attack.

Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian winger will miss the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Albacete due to an abductor overload.

The 28-year-old, who was Barcelona’s most decisive player last season, has struggled with fitness this campaign, limiting his appearances under Hansi Flick.

Raphinha was notably substituted at half-time during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Elche, and the club has now ruled him out of the midweek cup clash as he continues to manage his fitness issues.

