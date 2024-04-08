Barcelona Eye Ndidi, Arsenal Midfielder

Super Eagles Wilfred Ndidi is potentially set for a move to La Liga powerhouse Barcelona next summer, according to recent reports. The midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from the Spanish side, who are eyeing him to strengthen their midfield alongside Arsenal’s Jorginho on free transfers.

Ndidi, known for his defensive prowess, has impressed with four goals and six assists in 30 appearances this season. Barcelona’s pursuit of Ndidi is not solitary, as Galatasaray is also monitoring his situation closely. Moreover, Everton might enter the race for Ndidi if they end up selling midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.