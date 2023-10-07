Barcelona Considering Messi Return

Barcelona will try to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou on loan if Inter Miami miss out on the MLS play-offs.

Miami’s four-game winless streak coincided with Messi’s injury absence after a great run of form post his move to the US.

A 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire means the Florida outfit now need a mathematical miracle to extend their season beyond October 21 and claim Barca are ready to pounce.

Messi’s next campaign in America would not start again until early March 2024, which has prompted speculation that a January loan could be feasible.

READ ALSO:

The 36-year-old has never hidden his sadness over how his legendary spell in Catalonia concluded, and he reluctantly departed for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021 amid Barca’s financial crisis.

Prior to signing for Miami, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner held talks with his old club about a return before financial constraints again got in the way.

Miami owner Jorge Mas has previously acknowledged that Messi should have the chance to say goodbye to Barcelona fans properly.

However, it remains to be seen whether he would willingly sanction the temporary departure of his prized asset.