Barcelona Confirms Balde Injury

This season, FC Barcelona has been facing a tough time due to injuries, which have had a negative impact on the team’s performance.

Even though they are expected to win matches quite comfortably, they are being disputed until the very end. Barcelona is also occasionally losing control of matches.

The majority of this is because Barcelona has lost a lot of important players. Due to injuries, several first-team starters are presently out, and Barça’s performances reflect that.

All it would take to determine the current status of the defending La Liga champions is to watch Barcelona vs. Granada.

Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Jules Kounde are all currently unavailable.

Suffering from their unique injuries, the players continue their respective recoveries hoping to come back as soon as possible. However, instead of going down, the injury list keeps on piling up.

According to internal sources, FC Barcelona fullback Alejandro Balde is now also injured. Initially reported to have had discomfort with his adductors, it is now being said that the player will be unavailable for the next 10-12 days.

This would mean that the 19-year-old fullback may end up missing the first game for Barcelona after the return to club football. Barcelona are Set to welcome Athletic Bilbao on the 22nd of October at the Montjuic Stadium, it is a vital match that Barcelona will want to win.

Sources close to the team, though, think Balde might still play against Bilbao. Even if his recuperation period ends around the same time as the game, it is not yet totally ruled out that he might play.

Balde’s departure is another devastating blow for Barcelona. The injuries that have already occurred in less than a month are out of control. Barça is suffering greatly as a result of this ongoing rise in the injury list, and the team needs to take immediate action to address it.