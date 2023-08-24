New Telegraph

August 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Barcelona Confirm Pedri…

Barcelona Confirm Pedri Thigh Injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedro González López professionally known as Pedri has picked up a thigh injury in training.

The Blaugrana midfielder went down with a knock to his rectus femoris on Thursday morning, August 24.

Barça have claimed via their social channel that the injury is of a low grade, meaning the injury is not of a serious nature.

READ ALSO:

The club will evaluate his rehabilitation but it seems unlikely that the youngster will be fit for their game with Villarreal on Sunday.

Tags:

Read Previous

Aba City Planning Authority Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures
Read Next

APC Group Calls On Tinubu, Says Ministerial Portfolio Unfair To Ondo