Barcelona Confirm Pedri Thigh Injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedro González López professionally known as Pedri has picked up a thigh injury in training.
The Blaugrana midfielder went down with a knock to his rectus femoris on Thursday morning, August 24.
Barça have claimed via their social channel that the injury is of a low grade, meaning the injury is not of a serious nature.
The club will evaluate his rehabilitation but it seems unlikely that the youngster will be fit for their game with Villarreal on Sunday.
Tags: Barcelona