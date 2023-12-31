Barcelona Confirm Alonso To Undergo Surgery

Barcelona have confirmed that Marcos Alonso is set to undergo surgery on a back injury that has kept him out of action this season.

Alonso will go under the knife next week and Barcelona will then offer an update on his condition.

“Next week, Marcos Alonso is to undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks. The club will be making an announcement immediately after to report on how the operation has gone.”

Alonso is the second Barca player to undergo back surgery this season. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also had an operation on his back and is not expected to return until February.

It remains to be seen how much time Alonso will miss. The established left back has only made seven appearances this season in what could be his last campaign with the club.

Alonso’s current contract expires at the end of the season and there’s already been speculation the club are willing to let him leave in the summer.