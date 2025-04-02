Barcelona Coach Keen On Signing Lookman

Share

Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, is eager to bring Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman to the club instead of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Lookman has been in outstanding form for Atalanta, contributing 50 goals and 22 assists in his last 11 appearances. His performances have made him a top target for European clubs, with Barcelona and Arsenal showing interest.

Although Lookman was linked with a move last summer, particularly to PSG, a deal never materialised.

Now, with Barcelona’s financial struggles, signing him could be challenging, as Atalanta values him at around €60- €70 million.

The Spanish club wants to spread payments, but Atalanta may not agree. Despite the hurdles, Flick prefers Lookman’s style for Barcelona’s attacking system and hopes a deal can be reached.

The Nigerian winger, who previously struggled in the Premier League, might find Barcelona the perfect place to unlock his full potential and compete for top trophies.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

