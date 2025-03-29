New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
Barcelona Boss Names Most Successful Coach In The World

Barcelona boss, Hansi Flick has named Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti as one of the most successful coaches in the world.

Flick, who spoke ahead of Barcelona’s LaLiga clash with Girona on Sunday, said he respects Ancelotti.

Flick said, “I respect Real Madrid and Ancelotti. He’s one of the most successful coaches in the world.

“The other day, I just said that Barça and Madrid are different, and that’s a good thing. I never have negative thoughts about Madrid”.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ancelotti has won 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Ancelotti’s side is in contention to win the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey this season.

The Italian has managed the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Everton and Napoli in the past.

