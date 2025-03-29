Share

Barcelona boss, Hansi Flick has named Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti as one of the most successful coaches in the world.

Flick, who spoke ahead of Barcelona’s LaLiga clash with Girona on Sunday, said he respects Ancelotti.

Flick said, “I respect Real Madrid and Ancelotti. He’s one of the most successful coaches in the world.

“The other day, I just said that Barça and Madrid are different, and that’s a good thing. I never have negative thoughts about Madrid”.

READ ALSO:

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ancelotti has won 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Ancelotti’s side is in contention to win the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey this season.

The Italian has managed the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Everton and Napoli in the past.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

