Barcelona bid to lure Ndidi next summer

Reports from Spain suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer next summer for the 2024/25 season.

Ndidi, whose current contract with Leicester City expires in June 2024, has not yet signed a new deal with the club and is likely to move on next season even if Leicester return to the Premier League. However, Leicester will continue to use him this term, as he has been a regular player in the 2023/24 season so far.

Under the guidance of new boss Enzo Maresca, Leicester have adapted well to life back in the EFL Championship and are currently the 1.85 favourites to win the title, according to Betano. Ipswich Town and Leeds United are also considered strong contenders with odds of 4.25 and 8.00, respectively.

Ndidi has been in good form this season, having been named the EFL Championship’s Player of the Month in September. His impressive performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs, including Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid. However, the Foxes’ asking price deterred any potential suitors, since Ndidi could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in January 2024.

It might seem a strange move from Barça to be eyeing up a player who’s plying his trade in the English second tier, but the Catalan giants are still having big issues with balancing the books. The same Spanish newspaper has claimed that Barça is prepared to listen to offers for any of its current first-team players as they’re still some way above the £234m annual spending cap imposed by La Liga. Signing an international midfielder of Ndidi’s calibre on a free transfer is an opportunity that cannot be missed.