New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Barcelona Begins Clear…

Barcelona Begins Clear Out Sales

As we enter the final two weeks of the 2022/23 La Liga season, champions Barcelona are already starting to plan their squad for the next campaign.

It is no secret that the Blaugrana need to make major cuts to their salary mass and generate fresh revenue to be able to sign new players in the summer.

As such, there are several players whose futures have been thrown into uncertainty.

One such star who is likely to leave in the summer is Jordi Alba.

The 34-year-old has lost his spot in the starting XI to Alejandro Balde while his steep wages make it unfeasible for Barça to keep him at the club.

And as such there are reports that Barcelona would be willing to let Alba for free this summer, with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus interested in his signature.

Barcelona,  are seeking a resolution to Alba’s situation at the earliest.

Given that his wages for next season, including past deferrals, would rise above €30 million, the La Liga champions are keen to agree on a mutual termination of the contract.

Alba, though, wants to stay put at Barça and see out his contract which expires in 2024. He recently had a meeting with President Joan Laporta, where his future was discussed although no concrete talks about a pay cut or termination were discussed.

There are other exits of such that would be commencing in Camp Nou.

Tags:

Read Previous

Ganduje Breaks Silence Over Tinubu Meeting With Kwankwaso
Read Next

Cristiano Ronaldo To Bayern

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023