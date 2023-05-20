Barcelona Begins Clear Out Sales

As we enter the final two weeks of the 2022/23 La Liga season, champions Barcelona are already starting to plan their squad for the next campaign.

It is no secret that the Blaugrana need to make major cuts to their salary mass and generate fresh revenue to be able to sign new players in the summer.

As such, there are several players whose futures have been thrown into uncertainty.

One such star who is likely to leave in the summer is Jordi Alba.

The 34-year-old has lost his spot in the starting XI to Alejandro Balde while his steep wages make it unfeasible for Barça to keep him at the club.

And as such there are reports that Barcelona would be willing to let Alba for free this summer, with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus interested in his signature.

Barcelona, are seeking a resolution to Alba’s situation at the earliest.

Given that his wages for next season, including past deferrals, would rise above €30 million, the La Liga champions are keen to agree on a mutual termination of the contract.

Alba, though, wants to stay put at Barça and see out his contract which expires in 2024. He recently had a meeting with President Joan Laporta, where his future was discussed although no concrete talks about a pay cut or termination were discussed.

