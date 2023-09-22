Barcelona, Atletico, Tottenham, Others Chase New Eagles Stars

Boniface, Orban Become Hot Cakes in Europe

New Super Eagles strikers Victor Boniface and Gift Orban are set to become two of the biggest Nigerian players as top clubs across Europe are battling to outbid one another to land the forwards. European giants, including Barcelona, Tottenham, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid, are some of the outfits bidding to snap up the Nigerians.

According to an Italian media outlet, Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have joined the race to land Nigerian sensation Boniface, who is currently making waves at Bayer Leverkusen. The young player, who only joined Bay- er earlier this summer, has already won the Bundesliga Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month awards for August. A number of top clubs are interested in signing him as a result of his terrific start to life in Germany.

With four goals and two assists in just four Bundesliga outings, Boniface has already laid the foundation for a competitive race with players like Harry Kane for the top scorer award. Atletico de Madrid, Manchester City, and Borussia Dortmund, who have all closely followed his development and think he has the ability to improve each of their different squads, will present fierce competition for the Italian heavyweights.

“Boniface has been one of the best new signings in Europe this season, and he is just starting, so we expect to hear about him even more before the campaign ends. “We need another explosive attacker to support Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, but Boniface must agree to be a possible bench warmer when he first arrives,” said an official of the Torino club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are all set to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the signatures of Super Eagles 21-year-old KAA Gent striker Gift Orban. According to a report by the Fichajes, Barcelona are planning to bolster their attack next summer and have their eyes set on Orban.

The 21-year-old has been on fire in the Belgian Pro League, and the Catalan giants are keen on having him in their ranks. But they will have to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for his services. Orban joined Gent in January of this year from Stabaek. He has gone from strength to strength since joining the Belgian club. The 21-year-old striker has played in 32 games for Gent and has already contributed 28 goals.

The Nigerian international has six goals in 10 games so far this current season. He has been in fantastic form, and people have taken notice of his performances. One of the teams that are eager to have him join their ranks is Tottenham Hotspur.