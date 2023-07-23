Barcelona Chase After Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are reportedly prioritising the signing of the 28-year-old treble winner, Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by Spanish media, Bernardo Silva is the subject of interest from Barcelona.

And the Catalan giants view the 28-year-old treble winner as a priority target for the ongoing transfer window.

The reigning La Liga champions see Manchester City playmaker as a superior and better option over Joao Felix.

Bernardo Silva has been one of the best creative midfielders in the world during his stint with Manchester City.

The Portuguese international rose to prominence during his spell with AS Monaco, as he helped them beat Paris Saint-Germain to a shock Ligue 1 triumph in 2016/17.

READ ALSO:

And he has become a serial winner since moving to Manchester City six years ago.

The 28-year-old has made over 300 appearances for City in which he has scored 55 goals and 59 assists.

Silva and Manchester City reached the pinnacle of club football by winning the treble this Last season.

But the player might have reached the end of the line, as he wants to embark on a new adventure.

And Barcelona might offer him such an opportunity this summer.

Silva has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time.

And the Blaugrana chased his signature in the last two summer transfer windows.

But their poor financial condition hindered their prospects of landing him in 2021 and 2022.

However, the interest in the Portuguese international has not waned in the last 12 months.

And recent reports have claimed that he his their dream signing.

But the Catalan giants are not alone in the race to secure Silva’s services this summer.

The 28-year-old is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs.

And PSG recently submitted an offer for the player, So Barcelona will have to intensify its efforts to sign him.

Silva’s versatility means he can be a solution in the final third and the middle of the park.

If the deal does go through he will be the second player to swap Manchester City for Barcelona this summer after Ilkay Gundogan if he arrives at the club.

But the finances involved in landing the 28-year-old treble winner will complicate matters. And it will be interesting to see if a summer deal sees the light of day.