Barcelona have identified Newcastle United striker, Alexander Isak as their preferred candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski.

In the past months, the 24-year-old player has been in remarkable form for Newcastle.

So far in the club, he has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December after scoring in all seven of his appearances during the month.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Catalan club are planning to bolster their attacking options, with a move likely targeted for the summer transfer window.

Isiak’s performances caught the attention of Barcelona’s decision-makers, with Mundo Deportivo reporting the Swedish international is highly regarded by the club.

Despite interest in other top-level strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres and Erling Haaland, Barcelona see Isak as the ideal fit.

However, a January move is deemed unlikely due to the club’s ongoing financial challenges.

Barcelona, currently operating under La Liga’s strict financial rules, hopes to ease their constraints by the summer, when they may make a formal approach for Isak.

Isiak has been instrumental for Newcastle, and prying him away from the Premier League side could prove challenging.

